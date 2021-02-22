Close Down Schools for two weeks

Bosetu President Winston Radikolo says government should close down schools for two weeks for fumigation and contact tracing, following the educator’s union's extensive covid19 survey in schools which revealed a worrying situation on the ground with more than 30 schools nationwide affected and the number of students contracting covid increasing at uncontrollable levels across the country.

Radikolo says even worse is the fact that teachers have started dying from covid19 that they contract from the school environment, hence the urgent need for fumigation and contact tracing.

Radikolo added that the students being energetic, uncontrollable in nature, continue to exhibit the youthful traits responsible for the spreading of the virus among themselves, teachers and family members.

Radikolo added that it was disappointing that none of

the Covid19 task Team and the Ministry saw the urgent need to temporarily close down schools when Bosetu met with them last week to discuss among others this proposal. “As Bosetu president I remain surprised that despite convincing proof done by the Bosetu research unit, the Ministry and Covid19 chose to rather observe the situation for a few weeks before they could act", Radikolo.