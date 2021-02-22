Teacher trade unions and ministry finally meet over covid pandemic in schools

Bosetu vice President Mogomotsi Motshegwa has confirmed that the two teachers trade unions, Bosetu and BTU last week met with the Ministry of Basic education and the National COVID19 Task Team concerning the worsening numbers of covid19 infections in schools.

Bosetu recently published statistics showing 25 schools nationwide grappling with covid19 with three temporarily closing while many others continued to operate as normal despite worrying situations on the ground. It was the first ever covid19 report detailing how Botswana schools

had been affected. It was also the first covid19 report issued by an entity other than the Covid19 Task Team, revealing for the first time information never before shared with the public by the covid19 Task Team.