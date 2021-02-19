Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, according to reports in US media.

The couple have been married for almost seven years and have four children together.

The news was broken by celebrity news website TMZ after months of rumours of marital difficulties.

Reports in US media suggest the reality star, 40, has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. Neither have publicly commented.

The couple are among the most recognisable stars in the world and are both hugely successful in their own right.

Kim first found fame in 2007 as the star of an E! Television reality series about her family. Keeping up with the Kardashians has remained hugely popular since,

Banners

with its 21st and final series due to air next year.

The reality star has found success in many other areas of business, from mobile apps to make-up, and Forbes estimates her personal wealth to be about $780m (£556m).

Kanye West has been one of the biggest names in rap music for over 15 years and has also found incredible success as a fashion designer.

The couple were friends for years before they got together. They had their first daughter, North, in 2013 with three more children - Saint, Chicago and Psalm - following after their 2014 marriage.

BBC