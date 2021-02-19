Macheke

A passion for beauty pageants has inspired Moses Macheke to publish Queen Magazine.

The magazine was established in December 2019 and launched on January 29, 2020 at B.L.A.C.K in New CBD, Gaborone.

The Queen Magazine is a quarterly publication which is published three times a year for the period of January to March, May to July and September to November respectively.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Macheke explained that the rationale behind the magazine was to recognise all women as ‘queens’ just like they are portrayed by ladies in the cover page of his magazine. “We are using the actual beauty pageant queens to resemble queens in our lives, women! To me every girl child is a queen and I treat women as such irrespective of having a crown or not.

However, the magazine promotes both genders including the boy child that is why inside the magazine you would find all genders covered. Otherwise, the magazine focuses in five areas, namely, Fashion & Lifestyle; Health; Business; Celebrity Corner; and Sport respectively,” he said.

So far, Queen Magazine has published three editions. Macheke said they responded

very well in the market. He added that they got positive feedback from the readers as well who were also very supportive.

He said the magazine intended to recognise the impact of women in their lives, and what the beauty queens could do to transform surroundings and the country at large. Furthermore, he pointed out that just like other business entities, they were facing some challenges. He stated that the challenges were more related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the magazine was launched about the same time when the virus affected businesses globally.

Despite the challenges, he said he took pride in the fact that they managed to publish editions the way they intended although there had been disruption of activities due to a number of lockdowns including curfew, which have affected the flow of events.

The magazine cost P20 per copy and is sold at shops like Exclusive Books at Airport Junction in Gaborone, Botswana Book Center, Saverite Palapye, Book World in Francistown and Sebilo Books.