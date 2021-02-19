Obakeng Sengwaketse releases New Dawn

A talented gospel artiste, Obakeng Sengwaketse has finally released his sophomore album titled New Dawn.

This comes after the gospel singer released his first album a few years back titled Ho Tseba Modimo, which gained him popularity and won him The Best Traditional Gospel BOMU album award back in 2017. Sengwanetse entered the music industry during his secondary school days in the late 1990s. He said his love for hymns was inspired by the Christian background he grew up in. His mum used to take him to church and that’s when he fell in love with music. His new album, New Dawn has 10 songs and he has featured artists from South Africa like Nqobile Mbandlwa and Sgwili Zuma. Sengwaketse added that he was excited to have worked with talented international gospel giants. New Dawn incorporates different languages and a flavour of new modern sounds. It was recorded and produced at CL Productions in Durban by Lindani Gumede. Obakeng composed all his songs. He said he always made sure that all his albums had traditional hymns to cater for elderly people. Since he started his music career, he said the public has accepted him and thus he has managed to build a strong relationship with some of his fans who have become part of his family now.

“I have tried different ways of marketing my music more especially in social

media and outside social media. I try all the time to reach people by street promotions and it works for me. My music is unique because I use my God-given voice. I don’t copy anyone. I always make sure that my albums are unique apart from the songs that are commonly known,” he stated. The gospel singer also said he was positive that he was going to win another award with the new album. “We will be launching my album soon. Even though we are going through tough times of COVID-19 pandemic, we will never be discouraged. We are also working hard to release my merchandise. I promise that my next performance will never be the same as the previous ones.

I would like to thank South African Artists for giving me a wonderful support,” he said. However, he pointed out that he got support from different churches which hire him to perform for them at their facilities unlike music promoters. He said he also makes his own shows and invites supporting artists. Furthermore, he advised upcoming artists to never ever be discouraged by anyone. Sengwaketse said they must follow their heart’s desires and they should keep praying God to help them to make it in the music industry against all odds.