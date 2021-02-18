Upbeat. Tsheole at the recent Opening Bell PIC. BOTSWANA STOCK EXCHANGE

Botswana Stock Exchange Limited CEO, Thapelo Tsheole says the local bourse has listings that are considered 'ripe' and it is expected that a good number will be seen this year.

Speaking at the recent BSE Opening Bell ceremony, Tsheole said 2020 was a difficult year, but the Exchange had aggressively promoted its listings value proposition and noted appetite by several companies to list in the short to medium term.

“The BSE has listings that are considered ripe at this point (and) we anticipate to see a good number of listings based on the work that was done in 2020,” he said.

COVID-19 has tightened the trading environment for many listed companies, making some of those with low activity and

thin registers rethink the value of their continued listing. Although there were no equity delistings last year, A-Cap and Afinitas have signalled their intentions to exit the BSE this year.

Tsheole urged government to incentivise companies to list on the stock exchange.

“Other emerging and frontier markets have significantly made strides to support companies that have decided to issue securities, as a way of promoting citizen economic empowerment,” he said.

Tsheole said such incentives could extend to tax and preferential treatment on procurement of services by the government.