The 33-year-old Sefhare man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death on Valentine’s Day at Matebeleng village.

According to the police, Kabelo Jacob of Sefhare village allegedly attacked and stabbed his girlfriend, Neo Sekaba (32) of Mahalapye village to death. In an interview with Mmegi, Broadhurst Police Station Commander, Superintendent Obusitswe Lokae revealed that in the process Jacob also attempted to kill an eight-year-old son by stabbing him with a sharp object on the throat.

“The incident occurred on Valentine’s Day between 8 and 9 at night. The little boy who had sustained serious injuries on his throat is currently recuperating at Princess Marina Hospital. His father (Jacob) was arraigned before Broadhurst Magistrates Court on two counts of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday,” he said.

Lokae said their preliminary investigations have established that the duo used to cohabit in a rented house at Matebeleng village but recently had

a misunderstanding that forced the deceased to move out.

“The deceased had only spent three days in her new rented house with his son still in Matebeleng prior to her death. Investigations are ongoing to establish what really transpired. Post mortem was conducted on Wednesday and the deceased was handed over to his family to conduct the burial,” Lokae said.

The police boss raised a concern over escalating conflicts between lovers that usually lead to assault and murder incidents. He said since the country’s first lockdown last year they have been recording high numbers of conflicts amongst couples.

Lokae further stated that it appears that majority of couples were not familiar with their partners’ behavior something that they learnt during lockdown after finding themselves spendind time together in a confined space.