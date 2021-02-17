New beginnings: The Ecohub classroom at Lobatse Senior PIC: Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research Science and Technology

Ecohub, a 100% citizen owned company working in partnership with the Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH), yesterday handed over an eco-friendly classroom to Lobatse Senior Secondary School.

Ecohub, the brain child of Letlhogile Kennedy, uses recycled plastic waste to manufacture an eco-friendly brick (Eco-bricks) for affordable housing.

The classroom was officially handed over by the Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Douglas Letsholathebe. According to the Minister, the project addresses the shortage of classrooms which has occurred as a result of COVID-19 which has forced social distancing among learners.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 contributed to the establishment of this project,” the minister

said.

“The unit is based on locally registered Intellectual Property.

“It is a technology which provides quality testing and certification through its built plastic brick mould which has been tested.”

Ecohub was one of the first recipients of the First Call for Proposals of the Botswana Innovation Fund. Prior to receiving support from the Botswana Innovation Fund, the company was involved in alternative and sustainable housing projects using alternative building materials based on an original prototype.