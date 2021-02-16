 
  Mmegi
  3. BOSETU calls for suspension of newly introduced taxes and levies

BOSETU calls for suspension of newly introduced taxes and levies

CORRESPONDENT Tuesday, February 16, 2021
BOSETU
Education sector trade Union, BOSETU have called for the suspension  a wide range of  new levies  proposed by  government to raise funds, saying Batswana are still reeling from the hard blows of covid19 which has affected livelihoods quite negatively.

Reacting to the budget speech, BOSETU national treasurer Sammuel Aboneng suggested that Botswana government could use the covid19 pandemic to  borrow more to support its budget deficit , arguing that the country is not utilizing its  capacity to borrow more.

“We

urge government to postpone the fiscal changes in this current period of crises. Households and workers need support from government rather than being required to lose more of their very limited resources to government during a crises”.

