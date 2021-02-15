Since the beginning of the first term, different schools across the country have been recording alarming numbers of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, to a point that teacher unions have expressed concern.
The alarming speed at which COVID-19 is spreading in schools has led to the teacher unions calling for government to close schools, temporarily, to prepare for eventualities, where schools start recording high numbers of infections, as is the case now.
There were reports of some schools not handling contact tracing and isolation very well in the last two weeks, which is one of the signs that schools are not ready to deal with scenarios where there is a rise in COVID-19 cases. Anyone who has come across school children (especially at primary level and junior secondary level) walking home from school, will attest to the fact that these are some of the groups that do not strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols. They walk home in close proximity, with their masks pulled down to chin level, hence the need for the education ministry to engage stakeholders and come up with strategies on how they are going to deal with the increasing infection rate in schools. Some schools have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, registering over 300 infections in very little time, which has forced the government to dispatch the Botswana Defence Force personnel to enforce COVID-19 regulations. Some people argue that closing schools is not a solution, in that even when schools are closed, school-going children will continue to meet on the streets and play together. Well, while