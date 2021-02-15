Heartfelt tributes pour in for showbiz mogul

The showbiz industry is mourning the loss of entertainment business mogul, Mosupi ‘Tops’ Masole who died in the early hours of Valentine’s Day at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone aged 62.

His brother, Boni Masole confirmed to Showtime on Sunday that Tops had been ill for half-a-month now. ‘Tops’ as he was affectionately known, was a prominent figure in the showbiz world and had retired from the business in March 2019.

At his get-together farewell two years ago, musicians and promoters alike hailed him for his four decades’ contribution and the part he played in developing the creative industry in Botswana.

Creatives commended the pioneer for hanging his boxing gloves while he was still alive. During his career as a music promoter, Masole kept the music industry alive for many years and groomed many of today’s well-established creatives like La Timmy, Dj Collastro, Zenzele Hirschfeld, Vee Mampeezy and many others. Masole was also known for founding popular nightclubs brand called Trekkers which opened shop in Maun and Kasane.

In 2012, Masole spread his wings to Mogoditshane and took over the old nightclub, which used to be known as Chez Ntemba (or Bodiba in the 1980s), and gave it a huge facelift. He was said to have spent over P1 million at the time to give the joint an upmarket look. He developed the Trekkers brand before selling it to other investors few years ago.

The clubs now boasts of state of the art sound equipment and many revellers who turn up in large numbers, especially at the popular joint in Mogoditshane.

Besides music and the nightlife business, Masole was indeed a lover of the creative industry having once

partnered with Miss Botswana pageant. By Sunday noon, tributes started to pour in for the fallen giant. “His stories go a thousand mile, free spirited, soul of laughter after laughter. He paved a way for a lot of us in the entertainment space. I can complete a book about his stories but ha ele sa ga Brenda Fassie le sa go isa Bull Dog gotwe ke Mzekezeke will always crack me. Today we are celebrating life, rest in peace Tops Masole aka Motswalle,”music promoter Godwin Exotic Sebina posted on his Facebook wall.

Another promoter, David Fiftytwo Letshwiti also paid tribute to Masole on his Facebook wall describing him as a true soldier and a story teller. “Rest in Peace to my father, uncle, and friend Mosupi Tops Masole. I have so many great memories that you created.

Ke jele monate o montsi le wena bro yaaka, diplaka le ditshego, dijo tse di ntsi tse di monate, the road trips that you took us on and gave us talks to teach us how to be men!! I learnt so much from you about not being afraid to claim and boldly occupy my space in this world.

You were a larger-than-life, one-in-a million character and nobody who’s ever been around you will forget you in a rush. I can’t wait to be with our Maun boys re tlotle ditori tsa gago. Farewell friend. Rest,” reads part of musician Jujuboy’s message on his Facebook wall.