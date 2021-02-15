Velucia Jewellery continues to grow with the opening of more branches in the country

For a local company that used to operate as a mobile set up when it started in September 2019, Velucia Jewellery is looking to open more branches around the country, beginning in Francistown in March 2021.

In an interview with Showtime, the company's director, Alyson Mazai recalled how they used to operate by appointment only. “This proved to be challenging because it was hard to gain clients trust and penetrate the market until we managed to secure shop space in November 2019.

From there things started to take shape,” she said.

In terms of what inspired them to come up with the jewellery store concept, Mazai said they realised that there was a gap in the market for very affordable yet good quality jewellery such as wedding rings in particular. She said people want beautiful and breath-taking pieces yet on a tight budget so they realised they could offer that. “Moreover, Velucia Jewellery also adds a special touch for those who want a particular design that’s not available in stores by making it for clients through our custom design service,” she revealed. Mazai further disclosed that they specialise in fine jewellery made from sterling silver, gold and a variety

of stones like cubic zirconia, precious and semi-precious stones. “We introduced Tungsten for men, and it has quickly become a favorite because of its high durability, quality and non-scratch characteristics not forgetting the various eye catching designs.

And the final icing on the cake, our rings come with a 5-year warranty which includes one free polish and repair per year,” she highlighted. Mazai said they are doing quite well in the market and they are currently based in Gaborone.

She however said they also have clients that come from as far as Francistown, Ghanzi, Maun and Selibe Phikwe to mention but a few, just to purchase their jewellery. In light of the demand Mazai said they are also looking to open more branches around the country. “We offer custom made service whereby clients can provide their own designs and we make them according to their specifications from a picture. Most of our stock is manufactured both locally and abroad,” she concluded.