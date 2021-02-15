Mpoeleng Mpoeleng PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: Veteran defender, Mpoeleng ‘Stopper’ Mpoeleng has expressed disappointment at the manner Notwane released him after serving the club with distinction and dignity over the years.

On Friday, Notwane announced that Mpoeleng’s contract will not be renewed and he will subsequently be released from the club. Mpoeleng was a highly revered figures at Notwane.

“I was shocked to learn that the club has released me through the media. I had thought that I will be retained for the coming season. I have been nothing but a good servant of the club.

If they did not want to retain me, they could have at least told me in a very sincere manner rather than just make an announcement in the media,” Mpoeleng said.

According Mpoeleng, he has not been training with the club (since training resumed recently) because of the challenges posed by the curfew times as he resides in Kanye. He explained that he was waiting for things to normalise before he could start training.

He further stated that he will engage some senior officials of the club to air his displeasure with the manner he was released. “I am really sad with the manner in which I was released by the club. Maybe they will give me a better explanation,” he said. There are reports that the technical

Banners

committee wanted to keep Mpoeleng, but was pressured by some members of the management to release him (Mpoeleng).

Mpoeleng has represented Notwane across two spells. His first was from 1999 to 2009 when he joined Mochudi Centre Chiefs. After winning two league titles with Chiefs, he joined Selebi-Phikwe side FC Satmos before a stint with Nico United. He returned to Notwane in 2017 and helped the club win promotion back to the elite league.

He is considered a legend at Notwane after having won several trophies with the club, particularly during his first stint when it was amongst those that conquered the premier league.

Meanwhile, at 41-years Mpoeleng who is probably the oldest player to have featured in the elite, has no desire to retire anytime soon. “Age is just a number. My body is still fine.

The passion is also still there. I believe I can still play for two more seasons at a higher level. I am sure that now that I am a free agent clubs will contact me,” he said. Yesterday, Notwane spokesperson Mogomotsi Orapeleng said the club cannot address issues surrounding Mpoeleng’s departure through the media.