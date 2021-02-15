Philippe Revaka

The karate family today, woke up to the sad news of the passing away of 21year-old national team karateka, Philippe Revaka.

Revaka was part of the kata team that won gold at the UFAK Championships in 2017 in Cameroon.

He also won gold at the 2014 Africa Youth Games held in Gaborone and had several medals from international competitions.

Coach, George Tshikare who worked with Revaka, said karate had lost a dedicated athlete.

“I am shattered. I worked with him from a young age when he was six. He was very passionate, dedicated and very disciplined. There was still more to come from him. He was hard working and always willing

Banners

to learn. He was one for the future. We have lost a diamond,” Tshikare said.

“He won a gold medal in team kata at the Gaborone Africa Youth Games, which was his biggest achievement under my guidance.”

Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) president, Tshepho Bathai said they are shattered at the loss.

“We are shattered by his death as an association. He was part of the development, having won many medals at regional, continental and Commonwealth competition levels,” Bathai said.

No immediate comment could be obtained from the family.