Four top officers at Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) we...
The karate family today, woke up to the sad news of the passing away o...
Whilst a recent Statistics Botswana survey indicates a 20,000 decline ...
A former senior magistrate who was unceremoniously axed during Ian Kha...
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  Rains disrupt vaccination campaign

Rains disrupt vaccination campaign

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Friday, February 12, 2021
Child being immunised PIC: REDCAREHMO.COM
FRANCISTOWN: Greater Francistown District Health Management Team acting   coordinator,   Dr.  Nkele  Ndolumingo   has  said  that  heavy  rains  have  affected both dissemination  of  information  about  Measles Rubella   campaign  and  immunisation of  the  children against the disease.

The campaign kick started countrywide on February 1 and will end on February 12.The vaccine is taken by nine to 59-months-old children.

In an interview, Dr.  Ndolumingo said  that   the  campaign was  currently   going   well  except  some  challenges   such  as  disruptions  caused  by  heavy   rains  in  the  area.

He  added  that  during  the  rains,  it was  difficult  for   parents  to  take  their  children  for  vaccination.

He  also  said  during   the  heavy   rains  it was  very  challenging   for  them  to  disseminate  information   about  the  campaign   as part  of  educating  parents  about  the  vaccination.

According to the acting coordinator, they are   targeting   to vaccinate 15, 000 children during the Measles Rubella campaign.

He  further said  that Measles Rubella  campaign was  a  vast   plan  to  control  the   Rubella  and  Measles   diseases  by  effectively increasing  coverage    and  improving  access   to  immunisation  services.

He  added  that  they were  vaccinating the minors children  because  they were  prone to  getting infected with the  disease.

Dr.  Ndulomingo    also   shared  information that  they  have  also  noticed  that  year  after  year  the  public  has  started  showing  interest  in this  immunisation.

He  said  that 

they were   having  less  problems  in the  immunisation of  the   measles   and  rubella  vaccination   as  the  community  now  realised  the    benefit of the intervention.

He  added : “We  have also  noticed  a  great  change  in  people  who  have  resisted  vaccination  of the   measles  in the past  as they are now   coming  forward.

In the past,   some parents    refused to vaccinate   their children for numerous reasons.”

He   also  said that  they  have   seen  an  impressive  change  amongst  the   Bazezuru community,  being  amongst   people  who previously resisted    vaccination   but   have  since  joined   the  crowd  in  believing  in immunisation.

 Dr Ndulomingo  further said  one  of  the  reasons was  that   such  parents  feared   that   the  vaccine  would harm  their   children, but it  was  upon  the   health  workers  to  reassure   parents  by  explaining  the  benefits   of   the  vaccines.

Dr. Ndulomingo  said  that   the   risk  of  parents  resisting   immunisation was  that they  exposed  themselves  to  the  disease.

He  expressed  gratitude  towards  the   community   for  coming  forward   and   the  health  workers   for    giving  their all in order for the  children  to  be  immunised against the disease.

News

