  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Rama passes JCE with flying colours

Rama passes JCE with flying colours

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Friday, February 12, 2021
Rama
FRANCISTOWN: Constance  Rama, a 16-year-old boy  from Senete  village  with limited   family  resources,   broke  all  the barriers  to be   amongst  the  11 top Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE) achievers  in the country. 

Rama attained merit in the  just  released. He had sat for  his  JCE   at  Nkange   Junior  Secondary  School  in  Nkange  village, a  10  km   distance to   school   on a   daily  basis . But  that  did  not  stop   him   from  excelling  in  his  studies.

The  smart  teenager  became  a leading  example  that having  limited family  resources  due  to  poor  background  does  not  have   to  determine  one’s   destiny  or  be  a  stumbling block   in  attaining  excellent marks. Mmegi spoke  to  the top achiever  on his  brilliant  performance  after  attaining   merit  with  seven   As   and    two  Bs bearing in mind  all the  hardships   he  underwent  during  his   tenure  as  a  student  at  Nkange  JSS. During the interview, Rama was   on cloud nine and  expressed his gratitude to God. He  said  that  with  all  the  efforts  and  discipline  he  was  praying   for  an  A,  but  was  shocked   to  have   attained   merit and  being   listed  amongst  the  cream  of  JCE nationally.

He  added : “When  I  received  my  results,  I  was  so happy  at  first  and  also  a little  bit  scared  of  my  remarkable  performance.” He  shared  that he  has  always  been  a  bookworm  ever   since lower  primary  and hence  he  aced his exams from  Standard   1 up  to   Standard 7.

He  said  that  he  grew   up  working  very   hard  at  school  because  he  wanted  to  change  the  status  of  his family. He  further  said  that  he   studied   under  pressure  and  had   to  make  use  of  the  little  time  he  had  at  school  for  revision  purposes  because  they did  not   have  electricity at  home.

He  stated  that  he  maximised   on  getting  assistance  from  his   teachers, doing  homework  and  reading  at  school. He   added : “I  did  not  let   my   background  to  affect   my  performance,  but  worked  hard  so  that  I  could  change  it. Sometimes  if  the  situation  was   not   conducive  for   study  at  school  due  to  COVID-19,    my mother  would  purchase  more candles  so  that    I  can  study  at  night.” He  also  said that he  had  a  rough  journey  as   he  encountered   more   obstacles  from corner  to   corner  but  had   no   choice  but  to  soldier  on   so  that  he  can  attain  his  goals. He  added  that  his  school   was  10 km  away  from his   home   and  had   to  walk  from  as  early  at   5:30  am   so  that  he was  not  late for class.

He  said  that   during  the   rainy   season   it  became  harder  to  trudgel to  school as  the  streams  in  between  Senete  and  Nkange  villages will be flooding, making  walknig across them a treacherous ordeal.

He said in those instances, he would

be  forced  to  sometimes  remove   his  school  shoes  and  socks  to  cross the    streams in order  to  reach  school  on  time.

The  high   flying   Rama   also  said  that   sometimes  he   would  skip  school  if  it  was  raining heavily  and  the   streams  would  be  full  to  capacity. He  further  spoke  about  lack   of   internet  accessibility in   their   village   which  made  it  even  harder   to    research as   the  school  library   had   limited  access due  to  the  COVID-19  health  protocols. The   intelligent  boy    stated  that   COVID-19    was   his  biggest  obstacle   as  they   were  not   allowed   to    discuss  in   groups  which  made  it harder   to    revise.

He   expressed  gratitude  to  their  teachers   who  voluntarily   gave  them  extra   lessons   and   worked  together on     past  revision papers   so  that  they  could  prepare  for  the  final  examination. When  speaking  about     his    preparations  for  the  examination, Rama   said  that   he had been prepared  for  his     examination    since  his  first  lesson  in Form   1. He  said  that    preparing  for  his  JCE    at  an early  stage  made  it    way  easier   for  him  to maintain   good   results    during  his    tenure   at  Nkange  JSS.

He  gave   thanks to  his  siblings  and  mother   for  always  supporting   him  even  though  it  was  a  bit  challenging. Rama also said that apart   from being   a bookworm his other hobbies included playing football. He  also  said  that he  has  always   wanted    to  be  a  medical doctor  from  a  very  young  age   but  later  wanted  to  be  a  specialist,  either    a cardiologist   or  a  heart surgeon. Constance’s mother, Tootini Rama   was   over   the   moon about his son‘s performance.

She  said  that  they  always  knew   he   was   destined  for  greater   things    and  was  going  to  be  his   knight in  shining   armour   as he swoops down to  rescue   her  family. She  described  his    son  as  a  loving, caring, hardworking  and  a  focused   young  man  with  big   dreams.

Tootini  said that  his   son is  extremely   enthusiastic   about    studying  and  reading  to  a point  that  he  frequently  tutored  his  colleagues  and  other  children  in the  community. She  shared  that  her  son  has  always  been   an  A  material  student  also after   attaining  overall grade A   in the  Primary  School  Leaving  Examinations (PLSE). The  proud  mother    said  that  his   son  has  always  assured  her  that   he  will always  make  her  proud and  would  one  day  make  her  dreams  turn  into   reality.

She  said  that  it  broke  her  heart  to see  her   son   working  tirelessly,   waking  up  at  around  4 am  so  that  he  could  walk   the 10km trek to school.

She   thanked the Nkage JSS teachers for their continued  support.

News

