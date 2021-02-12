Molefane has published two books titled ‘I Shall Rise’ and ‘Eye on the Ball’

Boitumelo Molefane also known as Boca Molf in the creative space, started writing in 2016 when she her life was in the doldrums.

Molefane told Arts & Culture she was hurting and did not trust people around her. As such, she secluded herself and found comfort in venting out on a piece of paper, which she said made her feel better.

Eventually, she compiled her pieces to make a book. She also explained that looking back from her primary school days, she realised that she had always loved keeping little journals.

Her first book is called ‘I Shall Rise’. Molefane authored the book when she was looking for emotional and mental healing. She said she realised that she had to make drastic changes to get out of the emotional rollercoaster that had her trapped for so long.

“I had stayed in an oppressive marriage that nearly destroyed me.

This book was a cry to me to save the little light that remained inside of me. As I got uplifted by the words I wrote, I thought of someone who might be going through similar struggles but does not have the strength to rise, so I published the book to motivate [myself and others],” she said.

Molefane later wrote ‘Eye on the Ball’ that was published in 2020 and was written during the first lockdown. She noted that she wrote her second book after she had a terrible car accident and realised that she may not have all the time left on earth. That incident became a wakeup call to fully live her purpose. Molefane then decided

to share how some personal development basic principles like waking up early, exercising, meditating, reading and eating healthy, kept her and her family peaceful and productive during the lockdown.

Furthermore, she explained that the essence of the book was that holistic wellness of the body, mind and spirit was key to overcoming challenges and remaining productive.

She said it simply taught people that a crisis of life will always come, but it takes a person who is willing to overcome life experiences.

Molefane further said the conversations she had with herself motivated her through all challenges, so she found it fit to encourage others since she also observed endless social ills around individuals, families, communities and the nation.

Moreover, she explained that going through healing and simultaneously writing the first book made it difficult because there were days she had breakdowns and having to meet deadlines or even meet with other people when she did not feel like it was a huge challenge for her.

She added that being self-sponsored and broke made it hard to smoothly do the first project.

Luckily for her, she pointed out that she had a circle of supporters who helped with courage, editing and graphic designing.

She thanked Tumo Kenosi for writing the answer, Scale Media and J.B.S Mothowamodimo for being the technical part of her project. She also thanked her intercessors Apostle Mataboge, Prophet Kamogo, Mmakgosi Anita Tau, her mother Kgomotso Phuthegelo and all her friends.