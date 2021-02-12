Fallen giants, Mochudi Centre Chiefs says it faces financial difficulties in its bid to buy out a Premiership club.
Magosi were relegated to the First Division in 2018 and after finding no success on the field for a quick return, the club is seeking an alternative route powered by an ambitious executive committee elected last month. Mmegi Sport is informed that Chiefs are in talks to acquire Gilport Lions status despite club owner Kelisitse Gilika having earlier denied the reports. The deal is rumoured to be worth around P1.5 million.
Chiefs’ vice chairperson, Olebile Sikwane said the club has had promising preliminary talks with at least two Premiership clubs. He, however, admitted that it could be a difficult exercise as the club continues to run on shallow pockets. “Every supporter of Mochudi Centre Chiefs would like to see the club in the Premier League immediately. That’s my dream too, but there must be a willing buyer and a willing seller, and there must be funds to acquire the status. If anyone offered us a franchise status at a very practical amount, we would buy it. We have had very open and candid discussions with one or two club owners but we also looked at the fee for the status plus where we are now financially, we thought we could make it a practical amount. Also, to be very honest we have a lot of
“The committee had very promising and fruitful discussions with the founders and resolved several things, which should be announced sometime next week. …very fundamental issues, which must now close the burning issue of PTY and Society.
The objective of the meeting was underpinned by the very same foundation of Peace and Unity and the sustainability of the club as a company. At this stage, I am hamstrung to divulge the sensitive areas of agreement,” Sikwane said.