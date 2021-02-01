Gaborone City Council PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

An outdoor advertising company, Goleba Outdoor (PTY) Ltd last week served the Gaborone City Council (GCC) with court papers demanding P74,454,026 as damages for loss of business.

This comes after the GCC Town Clerk in February 2019 issued an enforcement in terms of Section 30 of the Town and Country Planning Act alleging that the developments in terms of the approval had been carried out without Physical Planning Department permission.

According to court papers, the company argues that they had followed procedures and should be paid for loss of business. “On or about June 2, 2017, the Plaintiff applied for permission from GCC for the erection, upgrading and maintenance of advertisement and hoarding at various sites across Gaborone including the BTV circle, Gaborone West Extension 40, Nokia Circle in terms of section 16 and 17 of the Gaborone City Council (General) By-Laws (reg 34 and 35,” reads the court papers.

The company argues that the application was made through completing and submitting forms to the Physical Planning, Housings and Estate Management Department of the GCC. They state that upon successful submission of these forms, they then paid the sum of P250 to GCC as fees for perusal of the application.

14, 2017, the application was approved and the permission granted. This approval was by way of a letter by the Mayor and copied to the Town Clerk. The said letter advised that ; the council had applied their minds to the billboard applications; they have took it to the Executive Committee for consideration; 10 sites were approved to the company; and that the company is advised to liaise with the Physical Planning Department to facilitate with immediate effect,” read the court papers.

The company owned by one Golebamang Modise states that to their shock and dismay, they discovered on February 12, 2019, that their developments were not approved.

They further argue that the enforcement notice was distributed to third parties being contractual clients of the company and advised them to terminate their contracts with the company.

They also bemoaned that the GCC took the matter to the Land Tribunal, thereby frustrating all efforts by the company to have the decision reviewed on account of the fact that the matter is being heard on another platform.