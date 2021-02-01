President Mokgweetsi Masisi extended curfew to end of February PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Following the extension of the curfew for another month, businesses have bemoaned the continued suffering of Batswana and have called on the government to consider their livelihoods and amend the situation accordingly.

Just before departing for Namibia last week, President Mokgweetsi Masisi extended the curfew period to the end of February. He further extended the alcohol ban for the same period. This is despite an outcry from the business community that they are making a loss and fear workers would lose their jobs in the alcohol industry, amongst other mounting issues.

Business Botswana said it learnt through social media platforms that the government has extended the curfew and said it is regrettable that there was no consultation in the decision to extend.

“Furthermore, restrictions on alcohol continue alongside the curfew. We are concerned and worried as the private sector about impact that this is going to have on businesses in the sector and the economy. These are going to be affected negatively, from retailers, distributors to manufacturers.

Our view is that consideration should have been made for the alcohol trade to continue in a restricted manner. This would mean that the sale of alcohol could be made through takeaways, deliveries as well as in sit-down restaurants at least to keep the sector alive. Business Botswana

requests government to reconsider,” reads a statement from Business Botswana president, Gobusamang Keebine.

The Botswana Alcohol Industry Association (BAIA) has also expressed concerns over the extension of the prohibition of the sale of alcohol to February 28, 2021.

“While the industry fully appreciates government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, BAIA believes that the blanket prohibition on the sale of alcohol is not an effective mechanism to reduce transmission of the virus while preserving livelihoods and

avoiding lasting economic damage. There is no evidence

that the suspension of the sale and distribution of alcohol has thus far contributed to a reduction in infections, and BAIA is of the view that the alcohol industry is being disproportionately targeted in terms of actions taken by government to reduce transmission,” the BAIA statement further reads.

The association further stated that prohibition on the sale of alcohol has severely affected thousands of livelihoods, and its extension will result in long-term damage to the sustainability of the industry and its extensive value chain.

BAIA said the industry agrees that the health and safety of the population must remain government’s overriding priority, but it believes that this objective can be pursued through more proportionate measures that allow the industry to continue to trade.

“In addition, BAIA notes that adverse consequences could be greatly reduced by a commitment to inclusive consultation, including prior warning before far-reaching decisions of this magnitude are taken. BAIA remains hopeful that government will engage on an urgent basis with the alcohol industry, with a view to agreeing a sustainable way forward that preserves the livelihoods of the hundreds of thousands of people that depend on the industry and its value chain.”

The Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame had not responded to questions on how the government intends to assist the affected industries at press time. She has previously said any decision they make on opening up would be determined by reduction in the number of new cases, which are currently on the rise.