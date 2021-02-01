Bere/Kaqcae Councillor Makes U-Turn

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) councillor for Bere/Kaqcae ward says he will never attempt to leave his party again and remains a member.

This comes after Isang Saidoo, the councillor for Bere-Kaqcae ward in Gantsi South constituency, defected to the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) only to retrace his steps to the UDC the following day. Bere/Kaqcae ward has been under ruling party since independence and UDC snatched it in the 2019 General Election.

Saidoo had joined the BDP on January 27, 2021 and made a U-turn the next day on the 28th. “I have learnt a lesson and now I am forced to rebuild my trust in people again. Mma ke tsogetswe ke modumo o mo tona mo kgaolong mabapi le tshwetso e neng ka e tsaya ka bo ka e boela morago. Tota ke kopa maitshwarelo mo banning ba kgaolo ka gore ne ke sa ikakanya sentle. Honestly, I am the one to be blamed because I did not consult people when I made that decision. I had asked the delegation, which was recruiting us, to give me at least a week to consult my constituents and they had agreed,” Saidoo told The Monitor on Sunday. The councillor said one of their agreements with the BDP was that they

should make an announcement after a week when he had consulted people in his ward. “We were still in talks with BDP because there were certain things that they had promised me like ward development amongst others. I believe that if the BDP had not rushed to make the announcement maybe I would have gone there. The reason why I rushed to sign a letter was that they told me that the Bill for floor-crossing was going to be signed on Friday and they made me talk to other party leaders. Yes, they had promised me money, but I am not ready to divulge information on that,” he said. However, Member of Parliament for Gantsi South, Motsamai Motsamai said his area councillor made a mistake like any other person. “He has apologised and UDC members have to accept him.

The mistake he has made cannot outweigh the time he took in the party. We should appreciate that at least he managed to correct his mistake, unlike other [departed] members. All parties are recruiting and therefore the members should be alert about the matter,” Motsamai said.