Sefalana grand birthday giveaway PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Sefalana Shopper on Saturday gave away vouchers to some of its lucky customers as part of a competition that was run by the food retailer.

The competition started on October 15 last year, ran for 13 weeks and ended on January 5, 2021. It ran across all Sefalana Shopper stores in the country. Customers from across the stores walked away with shopping vouchers at the Grand Finale draw held at the Sefalana Setlhoa store in Gaborone.

Sefalana Trading Marketing Executive, Reggie Klinck shared some insights into the competition saying, “The competition has been running for 13 weeks and within that period you could buy any three of the participating products, spending a minimum of P150 on your shopping in order to satisfy the promotions entry requirements.” He said customers satisfying the entry requirements would then have to fill in their details onto the entry forms and drop them into the entry boxes to participate.

He also highlighted that each of their stores had a weekly draw of P500 worth of vouchers for the duration of the competition with each drawing a winner every week to walk away with P500 voucher. The weekly winners were also allowed to participate in the Grand Finale draw.

“The first prize in each store was P24,000 worth of shopping vouchers, second prize P18,000 and the third prize P12,000, which was divided over a period of 12 months such that

Banners

the first prize winner gets P2,000, second prize gets P1,500 and the third prize winner gets P1,000 worth of vouchers every month to use at their respective stores,” Klinck remarked. He said it takes a lot of weight off people’s burdened shoulders because they are losing jobs and businesses are closing shop due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge. He pointed out that the vouchers are not redeemable for cash and they cannot be exchanged as only the winner is allowed to use them. With the competitions taking place annually, Klinck pointed out that they intend to keep growing the prize offerings and the mechanics of the competition in order to be more meaningful to the consumer.

Competition Auditor, Tatenga Batsalelwang of Deloitte and Touche cleared the draw of any misconduct and complimented the Sefalana team for making her work easier due to their spirit of team work that they had during the draw. She also pointed out that the draw satisfied all the competition terms and conditions along with the competition manual set up by Sefalana.

“[I] First and foremost checked whether there were 29 boxes as shown in the manual and I also checked for proof of compliance in-store through receipt amongst others,” Batsalelwang said