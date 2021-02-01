 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

An outdoor advertising company, Goleba Outdoor (PTY) Ltd last week ser...
The Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA) says it is disturb...
Following the extension of the curfew for another month, businesses ha...
The Minister of Basic Education, Fidelis Molao said they have schedule...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. TOTUMA Proposes Extension Of Ploughing Season

TOTUMA Proposes Extension Of Ploughing Season

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Monday, February 01, 2021
Ploughing Fields PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG
FRANCISTOWN: Chairperson of the Tonota, Tutume, Masunga (TOTUMA) Arable and Commercial Farming Association,  Jan Erasmus says they have proposed to government to extend the 2020-2021 ploughing season due to heavy rains that have left the fields too wet to till for any sow.

This comes after the eastern part of the country has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall in the last few days following tropical cyclone ‘Eloise’ descending on the region.

The Department of Metrological Services reported that the tropical depression was expected to cause widespread rainfall with occasional heavy pours, strong winds and lightning in the eastern part of the country.

Furthermore, the Department has warned that due to this heavy falls, there is a possibility of localised flooding in some places.

Speaking to The Monitor, Erasmus was concerned about the prolonged heavy rainfall in most parts of their area.

He added that the prolonged heavy rainfall is causing widespread disruptions to fieldwork and threatens to put a  giant dent on

Banners
the 2020-2021 ploughing season.

“Some members of our association have managed to plough and plant and others have ploughed but have not yet planted due to the heavy rains,” he said.

“We also have members who did not attempt to plough due to the weather forecast predictions that was shared last year.”

The TOTUMA  chairperson added that due to the challenge, they have submitted a  request for an extension to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security ahead of the end of the ploughing season.

He said they are hoping for a positive response as some members are yet to plant their wet fields.

Erasmus added that all-in-all members are working hard and hoping for a productive ploughing season.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

To drink or not to drink,,,

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners