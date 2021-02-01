Ploughing Fields PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Chairperson of the Tonota, Tutume, Masunga (TOTUMA) Arable and Commercial Farming Association, Jan Erasmus says they have proposed to government to extend the 2020-2021 ploughing season due to heavy rains that have left the fields too wet to till for any sow.

This comes after the eastern part of the country has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall in the last few days following tropical cyclone ‘Eloise’ descending on the region.

The Department of Metrological Services reported that the tropical depression was expected to cause widespread rainfall with occasional heavy pours, strong winds and lightning in the eastern part of the country.

Furthermore, the Department has warned that due to this heavy falls, there is a possibility of localised flooding in some places.

Speaking to The Monitor, Erasmus was concerned about the prolonged heavy rainfall in most parts of their area.

He added that the prolonged heavy rainfall is causing widespread disruptions to fieldwork and threatens to put a giant dent on

Banners

the 2020-2021 ploughing season.

“Some members of our association have managed to plough and plant and others have ploughed but have not yet planted due to the heavy rains,” he said.

“We also have members who did not attempt to plough due to the weather forecast predictions that was shared last year.”

The TOTUMA chairperson added that due to the challenge, they have submitted a request for an extension to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security ahead of the end of the ploughing season.

He said they are hoping for a positive response as some members are yet to plant their wet fields.

Erasmus added that all-in-all members are working hard and hoping for a productive ploughing season.