In order to take away stress for students and have them focus on learning, local entrepreneur Carolina Mogotsi has decided to venture into the business of accommodating learners in Gaborone.
Mogotsi’s company, Metsiatsile Student Accommodation provides a boarding housing for students and pupils from the outskirts of Gaborone and those who are returning from international schools due to the COVID-19.
The facility is located in Gaborone’s, Block 8 location which is a 10-minute drive from the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport and a stone throw from the Airport Junction Mall. Mogotsi said in an interview that the 16-roomed accommodation facility aims to provide a home away from home experience for students. “The facility has 24-hour security services as we deem the safety and security of our students a major priority. We have a Stay-In-House Parent, provide three meals per day, laundry service, transportation to and from school, in-house library and weekends tutorials on request,” Mogotsi told BusinessMonitor. Currently, the boarding facility has four employees including the Stay-in House Mother who is a qualified teacher.
Mogotsi said even though most schools offer boarding facilities, personalised experience is usually lacking as they offer personalised home away from home experience. “Each student has their tailor-made dietary plan, based on what they like or recommended by the parents,”