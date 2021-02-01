Mogotsi provides unique Boarding facility in Gabs

In order to take away stress for students and have them focus on learning, local entrepreneur Carolina Mogotsi has decided to venture into the business of accommodating learners in Gaborone.

Mogotsi’s company, Metsiatsile Student Accommodation provides a boarding housing for students and pupils from the outskirts of Gaborone and those who are returning from international schools due to the COVID-19.

The facility is located in Gaborone’s, Block 8 location which is a 10-minute drive from the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport and a stone throw from the Airport Junction Mall. Mogotsi said in an interview that the 16-roomed accommodation facility aims to provide a home away from home experience for students. “The facility has 24-hour security services as we deem the safety and security of our students a major priority. We have a Stay-In-House Parent, provide three meals per day, laundry service, transportation to and from school, in-house library and weekends tutorials on request,” Mogotsi told BusinessMonitor. Currently, the boarding facility has four employees including the Stay-in House Mother who is a qualified teacher.

Mogotsi said even though most schools offer boarding facilities, personalised experience is usually lacking as they offer personalised home away from home experience. “Each student has their tailor-made dietary plan, based on what they like or recommended by the parents,”

she explained. Mogotsi has forged partnerships with some schools in Gaborone to ensure that the facility is recommended or offered as part of school enrolment. Students have the option of enrolling for extra studies such as Robotics, Coding and Public Speaking as these are some of the stay in programmes. Pastoral service is also provided to give students spiritual guidance during their stay. Evening study periods are scheduled twice everyday, supervised by the Stay-In Parent, who is a qualified teacher and ensures that students have adequate time to do their homework under guidance. “This has given a marketing edge to some of the schools we have partnered with. Word Of Mouth and testimonials from the students and parents have been the main marketing driver,” Mogotsi said. Mogotsi said in future they plan to have more extra tutorial classes offered to outside students for them to benefit from courses such as Robotics and Coding. The idea is to offer these classes to government schools and to parents who will be willing to invest in their children’s education in the area mentioned.