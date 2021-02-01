Some former Mochudi Centre Chiefs players which include Thato Ogopotse (right) are demanding payment from their former employees

Mochudi Centre Chiefs new committee met yesterday for their first executive meeting following the handover from the previous committee on Thursday.

Amongst the issues that arose at the meeting was the letter in which some former players are demanding payment amounting to a total of just over P195, 000,through their lawyers, Howard Tainton Attorneys.

The attorney yesterday confirmed to Sport Monitor that the issue dates as far back as October 2019 following a resolution by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).

The DRC resolved that the Kgatleng giants pay the former players; Thatayaone Ramatlapeng (P22, 750), Nelson Moreetsi (P28, 000), Lesego Lubinda (P28, 000), Lerato Botshelo (P28, 000), Thato Ogopotse (P64, 750) and Gosegonna Molapisi (P24, 000).

The club was given until November last year to have settled the payments, something that has not been done to date. The new committee, which has just settled in faces another financial issue which have become synonymous with the club for quite sometime now.

The club finally managed to settle former coach, Philani Mabhena’s bill just over a week ago after a good Samaritan came to the club’s rescue. At the time, Chiefs were facing heavy sanctions from the world’s football governing body, FIFA

Banners

after failing to beat the deadline set to pay the former gaffer.

Newly elected chairperson, Edwin Mothulatshipi yesterday confirmed knowledge of the demand letter from the former players and added that the matter has been handed over to the newly co-opted additional member, Phillimon Leitshamo who is an attorney, so that he can advise on the matter.

The new leadership has already hit the ground running with a fully-fledged executive committee now operational. Speaking Sport Monitor yesterday, spokesperson, Olebile Sikwane who is also the vice chairperson said they have decided to prioritise some areas which they believe should be dealt with as a matter of urgency. These are the team’s return to the Premier League, transformation to a company, branch mobilization, Players’ welfare and unity among all stakeholders.

He said the chairman will focus solely on project coordination, strategic development and leadership while his vice will deals with issues of sponsorships, marketing and players’ contracts.

“We are going all out as you can see that our finance manager is someone very well known and a highly respected social entrepreneur,” Sikwane said.