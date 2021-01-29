Carter Morupisi and wife Pinny at Broadhurst Magistrate PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Former Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP) , Carter Morupisi and his wife, Pinny Morupisi are going to give evidence when their trial resumes in two months.

Morupisi, who is facing charges amongst others corruption and money laundering, was back in Court with his wife on Tuesday for a status hearing following their failed bid for charges against them to be dropped.

Their attorney, Busang Manewe, when updating Court said the defence team intended to call three witnesses when the trial resumes. “We intend to call three witnesses, two will give unsworn evidence while the other will give sworn evidence,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the trial is continuing after last year when the Court ruled that the couple would have to answer for their charges as prosecution had a tight case against them.

The Court had then ruled that it was clear that money belonging to Botswana Public Officers Pensions Funds (BPOPF) was laundered and used to buy a motor vehicle, a Land Cruiser, which was at the centre of the investigation and now trial.

High Court Judge, Chris Gabanagae said there were many happenings that occurred regarding the money belonging to BPOPF and explained that the State had proven Morupisi

and wife had direct links that needed to be explained through a trial.

“The prosecution has established a clear case against the three accused persons in respect of the charges they are facing and it is only fair that they explain the dealings that transpired,” he said.

The former PSP together with his spouse through their defence team had attempted to get their charges dropped by filing an application for a no case to answer following weeks of State witnesses led evidence in Court.

Morupisi is facing three counts of offences alleged to be in connection with the misappropriation of funds from the BPOPF while his wife was thrown into the mix courtesy of the company, R7 Group as its Director.

According to the charge sheet, Morupisi is charged with two counts of corruption while on the third count of money laundering he is charged together with the wife and the company.

The case continues resumes on April 12, 2021. Busang Manewe represents Morupisi and wife while Priscilla Israel represents the state.