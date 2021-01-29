UDC members PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and Alliance for Progressives (AP) have started cooperation talks for 2024 national general elections.

BPF president, Biggie Butale confirmed to Mmegi that the parties have appointed three representatives to negotiate a model surrounding the talks. Reports also say the committee which represented the parties during by-election cooperation talks will facilitate the negotiations.

“It is true we have started talks as opposition parties. I cannot pre-empt the kind of model the negotiators will agree on. As party leaders we do not want to interfere in negotiations because we trust representatives that we have chosen.

We believe that whatever they are to agreed on will benefit all parties. What it is important for us is to bring change to Batswana and implement the manifesto that we will have agreed on. The talks are helping us on how we should keep on working together as opposition parties,” Butale said in an interview on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, AP Secretary General, Dr Phenyo Butale also confirmed that the talks have started. “As opposition parties we have agreed that anything relating to opposition cooperation the person who answers all questions regarding the issue is Moeti Mohwasa. We do not want a situation whereby information comes from different people and at the end of the day it causes confusion on what is happening,” Dr Butale said in an interview.

Still on the same issue, a source has told this publication that both AP and BPF were going to propose a pact model to UDC. “The issue is if one becomes an affiliate of UDC, then they must be prepared that one day their parties will disband. With pact model, we are able to negotiate for our parties well especially during constituencies’ allocation and positions within UDC. Our voice will be heard unlike when we are individual party affiliates. Our parties are still small and there are still growing therefore we want to operate in way that could attract our membership.

Time will tell if it will be important to become affiliates or to continue with this model depending on which model could work for

us well. What is very important is to go to elections with one voice,” a source said.

The source further revealed that the hope for them is that the talks should this year be nearer to conclusions so that by next year they could focus on other things that both parties could benefit from.

Mmegi is informed that each party was tasked with a mandate to keep on recruiting members as a way to build the drive spirit towards 2024 elections.

“The party congresses especially AP and BPF members were expected to go and make a resolution on whether they agree with their leadership’s proposal for a pact model or not. The congresses make final resolution and the party central committee only implements what has been said by the members. Normally the party leadership briefs the members on what they think could work for them better by spelling out advantages and disadvantages in terms of the law”.

Still on the matter, UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa confitmed the development. “It is true negotiations for 2024 general elections has started and each party has been given party position paper which they will consult and write their position on it. We cannot state when the negotiations will finish but our intention is to finish as quickly as possible, “ he said.

Commenting on the issue, political analyst Lesole Machacha said it is a good move by UDC, AP and BPF. He aldo said the move will help them to prepare for some of things earlier especially when it comes to issues of constituencies and wards which always cause lot of debates amongst the members.

“Again the opposition will have time to benchmark from other parties outside the country which came together to cooperate for general elections. What is very important them mostly is the kind of model they are planning to use at general elections. I believe they will now have time even to resolve issues or misunderstanding that might arise,” Machacha said.