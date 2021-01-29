Galetshabiwe

FRANCISTOWN: Defiant Botswana People’s Party (BPP) Secretary General (SG), Venter Galetshabiwe has vowed to aggressively fight the extension of his suspension from the party doubting its ‘legitimacy’.

Galetshabiwe’s initial suspension, which was for 45 days ended this week. But party president, Motlatsi Molapise then wrote a letter extending the suspension for another 45 days. Molapise suspended Galetshabiwe pending a hearing for reportedly ‘calling a central committee meeting without authority from the party’.

The initial suspension was also authorised by Molapise. Speaking to Mmegi this week , Galetshabiwe said he did not recognise the extension of his suspension and will write to the party opposing it.

“The extension of the suspension is not legitimate because to the best of my knowledge, it was not sanctioned by the Central Committee but the president (Molapise). That is why I will oppose it. He (Molapise) does not have the powers to extend the suspension only the central committee can extend my suspension,” Galetshabiwe said.

Galetshabiwe maintained that he did nothing wrong to deserve a suspension. He maintained that late last year he was sanctioned by other central committee members to call a central committee meeting which ultimately led to his suspension. The proposed meeting, which did not take place was meant to discuss governance issues in the party. “Amongst others, the meeting was to discuss the president’s decision to abolish funding for executive party members mandated to attend UDC meetings or activities. He (Molapise) took

the decision unilaterally which is purely against the standards of good governance,” said Galetshabiwe. The BPP SG said the abolishment of funding for BPP members who are supposed to take part in UDC activities means that they cannot take part in UDC meetings.

This he said means that the party (BPP) cannot have a solid input in key decisions by the coalition.

On Wednesday this week Molapise told Mmegi that he was constrained to comment. Galetshabiwe’s disciplinary hearing is looming. “It will not be appropriate for me to comment before he appears for hearing or the central comment deliberate on the matter.”

He added that the party Central Committee would meet soon to deal with Galetshabiwe’s case. There is swelling speculation that Molapise and Galetshabiwe did not see eye-to-eye.

Reports indicate that Galetshabiwe has for sometime been trying to get some BPP members to rebel against the president because he extensively differed with him on key governance issues amongst others.

Galetshabiwe has denied the allegations. On the other hand Molapise is said to have imposed the suspension in a bid to thwart efforts by Galetshabiwe to get other key BPP members to rebel against him (Molapise).

Mmegi has established that some other members of Central Committee are pushing for reconciliation between the two warring parties.