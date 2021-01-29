The Judiciary has taken drastic measures to cut on its spending as the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development issues a warming ahead of the global pandemic that has put a strain on the purse of countries and their economies.

In line with that, Chief Registrar Michael Motlhabi announced in a memo that the Judiciary would be taking cost cutting measures including seizing with immediate effect any the procurement of refreshments or meals for officers. “Addresses are advised that the procurement division will with immediate effect not issue any purchase order to facilitate procurement of refreshments or meals,” he said. According to Motlhabi, the decision was taken pursuant to

the current budgetary challenges and on the advice of the ministry of finance and that the measures will be for the 2020/2021 financial year and that it would apply to executive cadre from E2 scale and above.

Also, he advised that all major activities including meetings, annual ceremonies, conferences and seminars to be held virtually to avoid costs for booking venues, conference facilities and meals for the day.