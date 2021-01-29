 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  Schools should remain open - PTA

Schools should remain open - PTA

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Friday, January 29, 2021
Pupils observing Covid 19 protocols at Manyana primay School PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
FRANCISTOWN: The national Parents, Teacher Association (PTA) chairperson Edward Moganana has maintained  that schools should remain open despite the  coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This comes after a press release from the Alliance for Progressives Youth League (APYL) president Gaone Majere calling for  the immediate closure of schools.

According  to Majere  as  noted  in  the press release  the  government ‘s decision  to open   schools was  a bad   idea   as mounting  evidence  suggests that  this  would  contribute   to a  second wave of infections    and  deaths from COVID-19

The statement further said the decision to keep the schools   open   could be   extremely  damaging  to public   health   as  well as to  the health and  safety of  both the  students  and  staffers in schools. In spite of  the reasoning by APYLP,the   national  PTA  chairperson  told  this publication that in  actual   fact  , the  schools  should remain open and studies should proceed as planned.

He added that even though schools  shall  proceed as planned  there  was need  for the Ministry of Basic Education(MOBE)  to implement total  compliance  in schools   as per the COVID-19 health protocols. He was concerned  that even though they  want  the schools to remain open, there is a disturbing issue of non-  compliance  in  schools. He  proposed   that  MoBE   should    set  aside     budget  specifically   for  regional education  directors so that they can address COVID-19 health protocols    according  to  needs  of  the  schools.

He also said that the ministry should also introduce  COVID-19  protocol  committees  in each and every school.

He added: “As the  central region PTA  chairperson,  I can attest that there is  shortage of personal protective clothing (PPE),cleaning equipment,soaps,thermometers, sanitisers in most of  the schools due to budget  constraints. Therefore, we need funding specificallyto address COVID-19 health protocols.” Moganana also revealed that schools in  central region do not have   COVID-19 protocol committees something which is very  essential in fighting  against  the pandemic.

He further complained about lack of information dissemination on shortage of PPE and cleaning equipment together with thermometers and soap. He added  that if  they were given information on time they could  have assisted the ministry by   raising funds themselves or even gone to extent of searching for donors in order to  contain  the  problem at  hand.

Moganana also blasted MoBE for not consulting them when taking decisions in tackling COVID-19 in schools.

He gave example  that they were never  consulted  on   the  introduction   of   double shift  system but shocking only  the unions   were  part of  the  consultations  proceedings. He  shared  that   if  the  above   requirements   are  not  met   by  the  ministry  they  would have no choice but to advocate for the schools to be closed. On

the other hand, they also wonder if MoBE was prepared to open schools because  looking at the current conditions of  both primary and secondary schools it is  clear    that  they  are  not  ready.

Moganana further said that they are more concerned about thesafety of the students,  teaching  and  non- teaching staff.

He added: “When  speaking  about  their   safety, we still  maintain  that   all the    student , teaching  and  non-teaching staffers   are  not   safe  at   all across  the  country. The  schools   holidays should  have given the  ministry  ample  time  to  prepare for the  students and schools  staffers before  the  schools  were re-opened”.

Moganana was shocked that   MoBE have  started    assessing   the   schools  on  compliance  issues  which is totally  wrong as they could  have done that   over  the  school  holidays.

North-East PTA chairperson, Moses Mphuchana shared the same sentiments with Moganana.

He  said   that schools  should  remain opened but the ministry  should   address  the issue  of  shortage  of PPEs in  the schools.

He added that schools should remain opened and more emphasis should be on   complying on the COVID-19 health protocols.

When giving  an update of the compliance in their region, Mphuchana said  that   the  compliance of schools in  their  regions  is  at   95% with  other schools attaining 100% total compliance.

He said that  since the schools were open they  have  experienced  problems    such as shortage of thermometers ,tables  and chairs   but were able to address the situation  by  buying the items.

He added: “In some schools we had to dig  deep from the  PTA  pockets  in order   to buy new  thermometers, chairs  and  tables  for both  teachers  and  students. The reason  behind  purchasing these items  is to meet the government halfway so I encourage other PTAs which  have cash power to follow  suit.”

He also  suggested  that schools  should be fumigated  every Friday as a way  of  disinfecting  the school environment’  and  ensuring safe  resumption of  academic activities. Mphuchana said  rather than the schools to  be closed , teachers should  be empowered  in order to  put  more  emphasis on the seriousness of  the  deadly  disease. He  also  urged  parents    to  play a role on educating to take  a  lead   in   educating  their  children  about   COVID-19.

He added that parents should also take  good care  of their children  and  know  about their whereabouts at  all the  time.

Mphuchana also raised  a concern about cross- border jumpers indicating  that  they are  some  Batswana  who have a tendency of using ungazetted points  of   entry to visit their  relatives in Zimbabwe.

