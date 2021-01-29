What vaccine news means for the creative industry

President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently announced that government will prioritise the whole Botswana population in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine once it has been procured.

This will now give hope to the live event industry, which has effectively been shut down since March last year due to the pandemic.

With Masisi’s announcement that vaccines against COVID-19 are impending, large-scale shows could resume before the end of 2021. It is no doubt that the vaccine news, although the medicine has not yet been procured, has injected Botswana’s creative industries with a dose of much-needed buoyancy.

Live entertainment has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted live events for over 11 months now. The future has looked bleak for the sector, which hit record lows following the March shutdown and even forced creatives to hit the streets in December protesting against the government’s decision to close the sector. Most creatives, especially in the live event industry make money by bringing everyone together, physically, in one space.

While Masisi’s adamant decision not to reopen the sector and the second wave of the new COVID-19 variant have crushed creatives hopes, the news of the vaccine should certainly give artistes all renewed hope and positivity for 2021 and beyond, especially for those in the events industry.

Masisi said once available, administration of the vaccine would start with the first line of defence which is frontline workers. Therefore, with other factors like inadequate availability of the vaccine and specific logistical issues will mean fans will not return to live events immediately.

Once available, the vaccine rollout could take months and spark another round of delays, further damaging the industry. Since it is unlikely for the sector to be reopened under any regulations this time when COVID-19 cases are rising, the creatives would just have to hope for a balanced rollout of vaccines to the general public when the time comes.

Masisi is now concerned about the funding of the vaccine so the government will worry about distribution later. Just like Masisi has announced, government will distribute vaccines in phases, starting with highest-risk groups like health care workers and other frontline workers such nurse and law enforcement personnel. Hence it is likely that as more doses become available, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions would be vaccinated, and eventually, the rest of the population.

It is quite early to forecast when majority of Botswana public would be vaccinated therefore it doesn’t look like revellers will be heading to concerts and nightclubs soon. The numbers of coronavirus cases are still rising, the return to normalcy will remain bleak until the vaccine finds it its way into Batswana’ arms.

Most big events

normally begin in February and event promoters who postponed their events last year are looking at their calendars hesitantly. They are probably looking to see if they can push forward their calendars to the August corridor. Hopefully, this year’s festive season period will be a more normalised environment for people to return full tilt to live events. This vaccine news is an uncommon gleam of hope in this ruthless and lashing pandemic period where deaths tolls are rising by the day.

The vaccine which is 95% effective will protect people against getting sick from the disease and would allow concerts to resume safely once a good number of the population has been vaccinated. However, according to scientists, because the vaccines do not necessarily protect against infection, that means that public health measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings are still critical to containing the virus.

Even when the first vaccine rollout begins, event managers are expected to exercise caution until enough people are vaccinated. Health experts also advise that until the caseload has dropped to very low levels, people will be able to wander around with no masks. So revellers will not be able to enjoy their fully fledged concert experience until then. The ultimate goal is controlling the pandemic so that the world returns to normalcy and not having to worry about public health in crowded places. Research shows that since the pandemic hit the world last year most people are afraid of crowded spaces therefore, for the creative industry which thrives with numbers, people could feel comfortable going to concerts again. News of a vaccine has given people confidence in attending live music and theatre events once more.

Masisi also said they want the vaccine urgently and in the quickest possible time. Vaccines are the solution that many are urgently hoping they will be but health experts say that even after more people get the shots, people still have to wear masks and stay a respectful six feet apart from each other.

He said their long term solution is to vaccinate all because these other intervening measures are coping mechanisms which have been proven to be very costly. “We want to procure to most efficacious vaccine,” he added. Before the news of the vaccine, most creatives feared the recovery of their sector would be a slow and challenging process. But with Masisi’s upcoming ‘efficacious vaccine’, the return of consumer confidence in the creative sector could be definite in the months ahead.