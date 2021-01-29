Priscilla

A 20-year-old local artiste known as Priscilla has been selected to take part in the Africa Rise Visual Concert where she will be joining some of the international music giants.

In an interview with her manager from Chatoyer Events, Boitshoko Otlhomile, said Priscilla was selected to be part of the Africa Rise competition after the organisers of the event put her through a rigorous assessment to determine whether she qualifies. He added that they were fascinated about the content on her social media pages and the quality of her sound.

“The event is a fundraising virtual concert that has been organised to raise funds and to help improve access to health care services for the women and children in rural communities in Africa. It will be broadcast live on February 6, 2021.

Priscilla will represent Botswana in joining hands together with some of the well-known African artistes and other international acts in support of the Africa Rise fundraising initiative,” he revealed.

The event will feature some of the big name artistes in the African music industry such as Master Kg, Nomcebo Zikode, Makhadzi, Julian Marley just to mention but a few. Otlhomile also pointed out that the concert would give Priscilla a platform to perform at an international level. He said it will be broadcast all over the world to the millions of people across Africa, Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.

Furthermore, he explained that Priscilla fell in love with music at a very tender age and decided to take on the music industry back in 2019 where she officially made music her full time career. For her part, the artiste said she does a little bit of everything but was

more focused on R&B.

“I have two official singles at the moment but I also have plans of dropping my other official single from my upcoming album soon. My song called ‘Deserve’ is popular. It got a lot of positive feedback from my followers and has been receiving a lot of airplay on the local and international radio stations,” she said.

This talented artiste added that she planned to drop her album for the longest time now but it seemed stuff keep piling up and delayed its release. She however added that she was sure that once the industry opens up for events, the first thing she was going to do was launch her album.

Moreover, she emphasised that getting bookings was always a hustle since event organizers pay more attention to “clout” rather than talent. She however said she was confident that she had stamped her name on the board and was looking forward to many beautiful things to come.

“COVID-19 has really affected a lot of artistes, for instance I couldn’t launch my album and merchandise due to all these restrictions. Making money has just gone downhill with events closed and all but I have been working more on my social media presence and it has just been keeping me sane,” she explained.

In 2019 Priscilla represented Botswana in the LifAsYouRise project that was sponsored by RedBull. Priscilla got a chance to work with some of the top South African artistes like Nasty C, Tellaman, Hannah, Rowlene and other others.