Gaumakwe uses soft graphite pencils, both hard and soft charcoal pencils to create his artistic work

Lone Gaumakwe, a 19-year-old fine artiste who lives in Selebi-Phikwe is one of the talented young men whose passion for drawing landed her in the creative industry.

The fine artiste creates him visual arts drawings using a pencil.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Gaumakwe said he chose drawing because she felt it was the only type of art that she was good at. Gaumakwe uses soft graphite pencils, both hard and soft charcoal pencils to create his artistic work.

“I think I was born to do this to be honest. I did not learn it from anybody. I have been doing pencil art since I was nine years old. My art is inspired by other pencil artworks I constantly look at on the internet,” he recalled.

He was quick to reveal that his favorite pieces from all his works are the portraits of South African music artists A-Reece and Nasty C. Gaumakwe added that the public has been supporting his work by commissioning her art, sharing his work on social media and rave reviews.

He further explained that his work focuses mainly on creating human

Banners

portraits. He said he sells her pieces at home because she cannot afford to pay for rental space. Since pursing his career as an artist, this young talent has not exhibited his work yet.

Furthermore, unlike his peers in the art industry, Gaoumakwe said he has not faced any major challenges from his line of work apart from shortage of materials and critic from some of his age mates. He added that he had not achieved anything ever since he started doing pencil art.

Gaumakwe has called on fellow artists doing pencil art to do it with passion and love. He said they must not just do it for fame and money. He further thanked everyone who has been supporting his work more especially his mother Onalenna Gaoumakwe who had been there for him since day one. For bookings, he said people could contact him on his Facebook page called Art by Lone Gaumakwe BW.