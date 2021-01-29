Kgaolo’s dream is for JJK brand to be a household name

Mister Gaborone 2018, Jomo ‘John’ Kgaolo recently established a new clothing line called JJK named after him.

Kgaolo told Arts & Culture that he has always been passionate about beauty, fashion and fitness from a very young age.

This talented and hardworking young fashionista has always dreamt of having his own fashion line and last year December, his dream came true. Kgaolo is currently employed at Botswana Post where he works as a Supply and Distribution Officer. However, his career did not hinder him from pursuing his passion in the fashion industry.

“We kick-started the JJK brand with a fitness clothing line and most of the pieces are for leisure. My clothing line is targeted towards everyone who wants to look good .The designs are diverse, from loud to mild and neutral colours. The dream is for JJK brand to be a household name. I would love to see it expand to everyday wear.

I love shoes, so maybe I will add them to the line as well. I would also love to have a perfume line in the mix and probably add everything along fashion and beauty to my line,” he mused.

Even though JJK is a brand new baby with just over a month in retail, Kgaolo said he was very much looking forward to seeing how it performed in the market. He added that they (fashion designers) were super privileged to live in an era in which they could use technology to their advantage. He pointed

out that most of his clothing line had been advertised on social media platforms, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. His social media platforms are all called JJK BW.

Furthermore, Kgaolo said that his JJK sportswear was currently retailing at all Jack’s Gym in Gaborone, Major Muscle & Fitness in Rail Park Mall and Eagle Wellness in Palapye. As a new brand, he is establishing what customers like and so forth. Kgaolo said he is grateful for the good reception thus far. “COVID-19 has definitely impacted on us in so many ways, some business had to close and others open. Whilst some people were trying out new recipes some were going to bed on an empty stomach.

We have felt the pinch too at JJK as the launch was initially scheduled for August, then we moved it to end of October, then November but we finally went live in December,” he said.

On other matters, Kgaolo represented Botswana at Mr Africa in 2018 where brought home a gold medal. He believes that it was imperative for people to use their God-given talents and opportunities that come their way to elevate their lives and of those around them.

“I hope my story motivates someone to work hard on their dreams because our dreams are valid and it is a mind blowing experience to realise or experience ones dream in real life,” he advised.