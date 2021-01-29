Tough times: The lockdown rattled the economy. Matsheka reveals his plans on Monday PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Experts believe the economy is in desperate need of hope, a critical commodity to re-energise local companies, foreign investors as well as the innovative sector towards a clear strategy that kickstarts the country’s recovery from the pandemic’s impact. Staff Writer, MBONGENI MGUNI explains

“There is a need to come up with something that can show that indeed, we are clearly moving a certain way. Hope creates confidence and we need that hope.

“Things look very gloomy now. The most important thing is the direction and the path of the economy and right now, it’s not clearly visible where we are heading.”

Former minister, Vincent Seretse spent nearly a decade in Cabinet, including periods in the ministries of finance and trade, and he has strong ideas about the situation the economy is in. On Monday, Finance and Development minister, Thapelo Matsheka will present the 2021-2022 budget, giving what is expected to be a bleak picture of the state of the economy and its prospects.

According to Seretse, as gloomy as the picture is, it is important to stick to the truth and also infuse hope.

“More than anything else, confidence-building is very important and you build this on trust and transparency,” he says.

“You cannot just broadcast a rosy picture.

“When you tell the country the exact position, the hardships etc, you prepare them to be able to plan.”

Seretse is no stranger to tough economic times at the national level. His years in Cabinet included the 2015 recession during which the economy shrank by 1.7 percent. In the 2015-2016 financial year, the budget suffered a P4.2 billion deficit which at the time equalled minus 2.9 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a term used to roughly estimate the size of an economy.

Matsheka’s troubles are much bigger. By official estimates released by the Finance Ministry in October, the minister is facing a deficit of P15.2 billion or negative eight percent of GDP in the 2020-2021 financial year, which ends on March 30. In the 2021-2022 financial year, according to the same estimates, the deficit could ease to P12.6 billion or negative six percent of GDP. Should Matsheka enforce a fiscal rule requiring the deficit to be limited to four percent of GDP, then the shortfall could be about P8.5 billion, still very high in terms of fiscal sustainability.

Deficits require funding and the government has stepped up its domestic debt uptake while initiating talks with external financiers. “Domestic resource mobilisation” a term that encompasses everything from tax and levy hikes, to the elimination of subsidies and boosting cost recovery, will also be employed in the 2021-2022 financial year.

Giving the economy a transfusion of hope will require something to underpin that hope. Matsheka and government are banking on the Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan, while Business Botswana, the country’s largest private sector lobby, has developed its own recovery strategy outlining different sectoral growth opportunities.

Seretse says several areas need urgent attention to set the economy on a path to recovery. One is fast-tracking of citizen economic empowerment, including tackling the foreign-owned monopolies that dominate the market.

“One very important area is banking, which locally is controlled by foreign entities, which are not developmental,” he says.

“Their main goal is to maximise profits and take those out of the country. We have to engage them to play a role locally because the current arrangement is not satisfactory.

“For instance, the government says it will guarantee P1 billion in loans for COVID-19, but having worked in a bank, I can tell you that the project or business itself is the guarantee.

“They will not give you a loan for a project they don’t believe in which makes the initiative as good as dead.”

Seretse says the government’s own tendering also needs to provide more support to Batswana.

“We cannot close our eyes and say ‘the one that won the bid is the

best’.

“Merit is not singular and you find that the company that has clout will use this experience to their advantage.

“There must be a way of breaking this down otherwise it will be the same large companies doing these projects and usually these companies are foreign and export that money out of Botswana, instead of back into our economy.”

In fact, Seretse says, the citizen economic empowerment debate is linked to the idea of import substitution, greater local industrialisation and capacitation of local businesses. The former minister says the coronavirus (COVID-19) showed that while SADC and SACU talk the talk about ‘brotherly neighbourliness’ they do not always walk the walk.

South Africa slapped export quotas on certain production lines at the onset of COVID-19 and in general supply chains have been strained regionally and internationally as countries have prioritised their own needs ahead of others.

The situation, particularly with South Africa, has raised painful reminders of how the neighbouring economy towers over Botswana in terms of levels of industrialisation and ability to attract investment, while at the same time enjoying a free path into the Botswana market.

“If you have a neighbour whose production costs are almost 50% lower than yours and who has free access to your market, then you cannot compete,” Seretse says.

“The average Motswana will not buy a window from you for P5 just because you are a Motswana when they can buy it for less from a foreign company.”

Seretse cites the example of two local manufacturing companies that wanted to export to South Africa and were told that they could only do so if 75% of their materials were sourced from South Africa.

“We have to be very clever and discriminating because SADC and SACU have said goods must pass freely here, yet we do not have products that can be sold freely to South Africa.

“They were essentially being told they had to relocate to South Africa and source material there if they wanted to export to South Africa.”

Lerang Selolwane, co-founder and CEO of the engineering company, The Lucient Group, laments the deep gaps COVID-19 has exposed in the country’s economy. Selolwane is a one-time Debswana trainee engineer, who worked his way up to executive roles at De Beers in London, before returning home to ‘build his own empire’ and empower Batswana.

Writing in the recently released Brookings Institution Foresight Africa 2021 report, Selolwane said COVID-19 had exposed the country’s failure to develop internal capabilities to produce “even the most basic goods and services” and the failure to “generate exports, besides raw materials, that are globally competitive”.

“As such, I believe that the primary focus of both the private and public sectors in post-COVID-19 developing economies should be on becoming more nationally self-sufficient and regionally inter-dependent in six key and foundational industries, namely food production, health care, education, energy, telecommunications, and transportation,” he said.

“These core industries, in turn, provide the foundation on which other, more ‘advanced’ industries such as nanotechnology, aeronautic and bio-medical could develop.

“However, to develop these industries, both the private and public sectors require paradigm shifts in how they see their roles.”

Selolwane said the public sector as the largest economic agent in most developing countries, must deliberately and systematically embrace its role as a catalyst for economic clusters or hubs by directing public sector purchasing power towards them and incentivising other economic agents, through well-organised fiscal policies or regulations, to do the same.

The economy is loaded with ideas and it is expected that Matsheka on Monday and going forward, will select those that will help infuse hope in the economy’s trajectory.