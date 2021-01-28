Wilderness Safaris manager fired over trending video

Johan von Backstrom, the Wilderness Safaris manager appearing in a video that is circulating on social media has just been given the chop, Mmegi has learnt.

“We as Wilderness Safaris watched this video with as much disappointment and frustration as the public, for we have zero tolerance for violence of any form and this is well documented in our Code of Conduct,” read a press statement from the company released today.

Wilderness Safaris, which runs luxury camps in the Okavango Delta further stated, “Though the video itself emerged recently, investigation of the issue confirms the incident took place in late 2019. It was never formally or procedurally reported for the attention of the business, including by staff present at the time."

“The conduct of the senior member of staff in this matter is not acceptable, irrespective of any lapse by a staff member. We have separated ways with the senior individual, in line with requisite protocols and regulation; we have further sought the advice of the Department of Labour and Botswana Police.”

The company promised to reengage with all staff to reiterate their zero-tolerance policy in respect of violence and of measures in place to try to ensure that such incidents do not occur again, as well as platforms for confidential reporting of any issues or concerns.

The company promised to reengage with all staff to reiterate their zero-tolerance policy in respect of violence and of measures in place to try to ensure that such incidents do not occur again, as well as platforms for confidential reporting of any issues or concerns.