The Botswana Football Association (BFA) will this afternoon, hold a memorial service for the late former Zebras coach, David Bright.

Bright succumbed to a COVID-19 related illness at the Sir Ketumile Masire hospital on Monday.

The memorial service will be held at the National Stadium, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people, including his family will attend.

Bright was one of the country’s recognisable football figures, after he became the first local to coach abroad.

He took charge of South African sides, Engen Santos and Bay United. He also had a decorated career in the local league, leading his side

Mogoditshane Fighters to three uninterrupted titles between 1999 and 2001.

It is acknowledged as one of the best sides in recent times.

The coach also took the Under-23 team on the brink of a historic Olympic Games berth in 2008.

He was recently in charge of the Zebras until 2019, before he return to club football. At the time of his death, the 64-year-old was in charge of Premiership debutants, Sua Flamingoes. He will be buried at Phomolong tomorrow.