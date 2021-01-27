Tragedy as fisherman drowns at Shashe River

FRANCISTOWN: A 42-year-old fisherman from Kalakamati village allegedly drowned in Shashe River over the weekend while illegally fishing.

Tonota Police Station commander superintendent Oteng Ngada told Mmegi Online that the fisherman allegedly drowned on Saturday between 6pm and 7pm.

Ngada added that the fisherman drowned while out fishing with three others.

He said that the surviving fishermen told the police that while they were still searching for fish, the deceased made a fatal misstep that led to him falling into the deep waters.

Tonota Police chief said that the illegal fisherman’s body was later found unconscious at around 9pm on the same day through the assistance of a team of combined forces of scuba divers.

He added that the scuba divers managed to fish out the lifeless body of the fisherman.

He added that the man was then rushed to the Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital (NRH) where he was certified dead upon arrival. Ngada said that the

Banners

deceased illegal fisherman was an unemployed person who was residing with his cousin at one of the Shashe Bridge villages.

The identity of the deceased person is withheld until his next of kin are informed.

Tonota station commander warned the public against illegal fishing, especially at a time when the fishing season is closed as that is an offence that attracts and warrants charges.

He added: “People who fish during the offseason are usually not licensed fishers and do not have the skills such as swimming hence they should stay away from over flooded rivers.”

He said even though this is the first incident of its nature since the beginning of January, there is still a growing concern over illegal fishing in their policing area which often leads to death and reports of missing persons.