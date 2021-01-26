BPF leaders PIC: SERETSE KHAMA IAN KHAMA

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has suspended its activities due to the rising number of positive cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

This comes hardly after the country recorded a high count in new cases and a growing number of deaths, particularly in the last couple of weeks. Different people on social media have been calling for gatherings to be cancelled by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. This week, the country recorded 1,004 new cases, 124 deaths and it has 1,597 active cases.

“The party has agreed to suspend all its activities temporarily. We are simply doing that in order for the cases to go down but it has to be understood that we have been following COVID-19 health protocols by allowing only 50 people to attend rallies. We are communicating with our regions and constituencies to stop activities. The party had planned activities, especially mini-rallies to welcome new members. We were making sure that each ward abides by the set rules of health by ensuring that they register people, have thermometers and sanitisers,” BPF president Biggie Butale said today.

According to the party's secretary-general Mpho Balopi, this is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Lately, the BDP has been holding memorial services for its departed members.

Rival, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has also suspended party memorial services, which it holds when a member dies.

