Terrence Ditau

The Setswana adage, mosele wa pula o epiwa go sale gale, means before it rains drainage systems must be prepared well in advance or need to prepare your fields before it rains so the water knows where to go.

This is epitomised by Terrence Ditau. Although Terrence Ditau did not know how 2019 would turn out when he started his company, Adverts Masters, this Setswana expression resonates well with his company’s activities and COVID-19.

The 26-years-old Mahalapye native started Adverts Masters in 2019 when little was known about Covid, but two years later his services are in demand.

Ditau relocated to Gaborone to pursue his studies at Limkokwing University where he majored in Creative Multimedia and has now ventured into business development and marketing.

“Adverts Masters is a marketing agency located at Setlhoa office park, Block 10 in Gaborone and is made up of a team of thinkers who understand the influence of digital media on branding and business growth perspective,” he said.

Ditau pointed out that they pride themselves with the ability to blend innovation and efficiency as well as introducing first class tailor-made solutions to their clients.

He revealed that since commencing operations, the company’s client base has been expanding rapidly every month, currently boasting of nine entities that subscribe to their ‘Business to Business’ marketing services.

The young entrepreneur added that for them this is a great success looking at the exponential growth they have achieved in just a few months after their official launch and as they continue to get more business leads through their networks.

“Our team is made up of experienced strategists,

Banners

designers, web architects, content and digital marketers and creatives who are qualified to give our company a competitive edge,” he said.

He said despite the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the global economy which has been reshaping the entire landscape of business operations, the pandemic presented them with a great opportunity as companies are now gradually migrating to digital solutions, which is also part of their core business solutions, in the form of digital marketing strategies.

“Our services are highly in demand now more than ever as compared to before the pandemic though some of our services require us to travel and meet clients which is prohibited by the COVID-19 health protocols and travel restrictions,” Ditau highlighted.

He said they pride their competitive edge on the with unique service offerings, which are customer centric and aligned to the Forth-Industrial revolution, where they offer digital solutions at affordable rates to our customers.

Ditau in his advice to upcoming entrepreneurs highlighted brand building as one of the essential initiatives one should consider when drawing up a business plan to create a trustworthy brand.

Before establishing his marketing agency, Ditau worked as broadcasting Officer at Botswana Television from 2017 up to 2019. He was later engaged as a Digital Content Developer by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party during the election campaign on a contract basis.