Derick Mokgatle

The Walvis Bay Dry Port said it is embarking on a number of initiatives to market the dry port on the back of dwindling traffic flow as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

BusinessMonitor has learnt that the dry port, the country’s much lauded seaport, has seen container volumes drop drastically while vehicle volumes gained momentum.

From April to December last year, on average container volumes amounted to nine twenty-foot equivalent unit’s (TEU) monthly compared to 24 TEU’s recorded in 2019. Statistics has also revealed that between April and December last year, on average there were 215 vehicles per month compared to 70 recorded in 2019 on the corresponding period.

Dry Port manager, Derrick Mokgatlhe told BusinessMonitor they have embarked on several initiatives geared at marketing the dry port. “Most of the marketing targeted entities that move volumes as well as clearing and forwarding agents across the globe,” Mokgatlhe said. “Regionally it was mostly done door to door and through holding information sessions/conferences, which has been affected due to COVID-19 restrictions. We have migrated to virtual platforms to speak to targeted groups.”

In addition he said they also plan to intensively continue marketing on radio, print and online.

Mokgatlhe highlighted the importance of sensetising their potential clients in Botswana and across the SADC region continuously about Walvis Bay’s advantages which include it being reliable, safe and cost effective compared to other ports in the region.

He also

anticipate a rise in volumes in 2021 noting that people are warming up to the port as they have been receiving many enquiries which they hope would translate into business.

SeaRail offers a one stop service that eliminates the need to shop around for various warehousing and logistics services. In addition the location of the Dry Port within Port boundaries is a key advantage that clients want for the safety and security of their goods in SeaRail’s hands. It suffices to note that the efficiencies brought about by routing cargo in this corridors leading to Walvis Bay is the main attraction since clients are looking for reliability and fast predictable turnaround times.

SeaRail recently commissioned a 3000 sqm Storage Shed in December 2020. This facility adds to the dry port’s warehousing capabilities and will greatly improve traffic volumes as we can now do under roof storage suitable for high value commodities such as copper or other food commodities imported in the region like grain.

“We are also able to handle perishable cargo through our Reefer Station that was commissioned in December 2019. The reefer station has 48 plug-in points and is targeted at products like fish and beef,” Mokgatlhe added.