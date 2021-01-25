Teachere Ropes In Hitmakers

An upcoming artiste from Molepolole who goes by the Teachere has collaborated with legendary local motswako rapper Kast, Yung Amazing and Leggacy in a song called Get down.

Yung Amazing and Leggacy are the hitmakers of ATI’s chart topping and award winning 2017 hit Khiring Khiring Khorong Khorong. “I featured the above artists so that most upcoming artists can be inspired to collaborate and work with big artists. I also want to create a bond and unity among Botswana artists,” the rapper told Showtime in an interview.

In terms of his signature, Teachere said he is doing rap and soul motswako and his latest song has a vibe no wonder he worked on it during this past festive season. He admitted that these are the wrong times with COVID-19 hindering every progress.

He added that the reason he released the song get down was because his fans wanted to hear more from him after a song which he released in late

Banners

2019 called Ke Kgathetse.

"Ke Kgathetse is the song that introduced me to the industry back in 2019 and the good thing about it is that it caught many people’s attention no wonder they wanted to hear more content from me,” he revealed.

Looking back, the 22-year old artiste said he started doing music as an 18-year-old and was mostly inspired by American rappers like Tyga among others. He said he then formed a group called Roger Faded Crew and released only two songs.

He further revealed that after the group went separate ways a year later he then focused on his solo music career. “We had different visons about life and music but now more than ever I am motivated and encouraged to put effort in my music,” he concluded.