Kgomotso Ramoruswa PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Despite COVID-19 challenges in the creative industry, a local gospel artiste Kgomotso Ramoruswa has released a DVD called Morena thusa shot shortly after the first lockdown last year.

She said the DVD is already available in the market despite the torrid time they are facing as creatives. “It has six songs and the title track Morena thusa is specifically about COVID-19.

We want God to help us as believers, creatives and everyone in general.

We pray that God help scientists and experts to find cure and solution to this,” she highlighted. She said they want their lives to go back to normal hence the message behind the song. Looking back, Ramoruswa said she has been singing from a young age but her first album called O maatla was released in 2015. “It didn’t do badly so I then released another one in 2018 called Batla dula. As I was promoting it, we were hit by the pandemic.

So I then had to record the DVD,” she further said. The

artiste who is a member of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and focuses on traditional gospel added that before COVID-19 they had support as gospel artists.

Although she said their following may not be the same as other genres, Ramoruswa revealed that they survived. She said as a person who grew up in a spiritual family, gospel music is all she had ever known. “I have always led church choirs even at my current church, ZCC. I saw it fit to share my God given talent with the world by recording music,” she proudly said.

Ramoruswa said even during these difficult times her music touches the soul therefore people should know that God is always there. The artiste who is signed under Lady Gee Productions concluded that her music is also available in social media platforms such as Youtube.