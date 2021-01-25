Recovery: David Bright is recovering from COVID-19 PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

At least 11 players and coach, David Bright were reported to have been affected by the Coronavirus.

The players were isolated in Matsiloje, while Bright was in Gaborone isolation too. Club chairperson, Tirelo Thebe said the players would resume their preseason program this week. “We encountered such, but it was only with a few players and the coach. We had to cut short our (preseason) program because we prefer to work as unit, but I can confirm we will be returning this week to take off where we left,” Thebe said.

Thebe said the football fraternity needs to learn to live with the pandemic and resume business. He called on the football leadership to come up with measures to assist resumption of football activities.

Thebe further said the pandemic situation calls for responsibility from individuals. “Our players need to adjust their lifestyles, reduce interactions with the public, stay together and focus on football and protecting themselves from the scourge.”

“Above maintaining the protocols, we might also require periodic tests so that we can act in time and protect each other. We can look at the modalities of our neighbours that have returned to play.”

“I don’t see COVID-19 going anywhere anytime soon, and we have to live with it.''

We understand there won’t be spectators at our games, and the money would not be enough, but football has to return,” he said. Meanwhile, other clubs are also ready to get back to the playing fields despite concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases.. Mahalapye Railways Highlanders manager, Witness

Banners

Phuthego said their preparations were going well. Highlanders are pitted against Township Rollers in the Orange FA Cup.

The competition is expected to resume this month after it was halted last year. The Mahalapye based outfit is dealing with a massive departure of players.

Over 20 players left the club during the transfer window, which is still open. Phuthego said they had filled the vacant positions in the squad. He reckoned prolonging the return of football would have further negative effects on stakeholders and players.

Players last competed almost a year ago, when sport activities were suspended. “We understand the concerns with the growing numbers of cases, but we must find a way of getting football business underway.

We have assembled a good team of young players and we are doing well. I can safely say we are ready for the games,” Phuthego said.

Nico United are also back preparing for the new campaign. Club spokesperson, Moloko ‘Ace’ Masoja said almost all members of their squad are training and ready to fight for promotion again. “It is unfortunate that there is lack of proper communication from the association regarding the return amidst the growing pandemic, but that is almost a culture that we are used to.”

“We have kept 90 percent of our squad, with all core squad members back in training. Our mandate of promotion still remains and this time we are vying for the top spot,” Masoja declared.