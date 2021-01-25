 
  BFA CEO Search Begins

BFA CEO Search Begins

MQONDISI DUBE Monday, January 25, 2021
Void: Mfolo Mfolo left BFA in December PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has begun a search to fill the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) void following the departure of Mfolo Mfolo in December.

Mfolo left the association after the Under-17 aged team cheating scandal.

He was one of the mother body’s longest serving CEO in recent times as the position has remained unstable. The BFA has mandated an agency, HRMC Management Consultancy to look for the right candidate for the position.

The wheels of recruitment have begun to turn with the agency expected to flight an advert for the vacancy soon. The new secretariat head is expected to drive, particularly the association’s commercial objectives.

Key for the portfolio is to grow the BFA’s revenue streams as the association looks to supplement its FIFA and government grants.

Funding has often proved to be the association’s Achilles Heel thereby hindering implementation of key projects. In a recent interview, BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said the position would be filled as soon as possible. “It is in progress (the recruitment).

Obvious we are going to be bullish, if we don’t find the right person locally, we might have to go outside. BFA is now big, you cannot just run it with anybody. It is a big organization,” Letshwiti said. The association is expected to have a new CEO by March, with the closing date for applications in February 12.

Sport

