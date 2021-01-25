Back on track: Karabo Sibanda during the relays PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Athletics’ prodigal son Karabo Sibanda made a return to the track on Saturday during the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) inter-zonal track and field competition at the National Stadium.

The last time Sibanda competed was at the Gold Coast Commonwealth in 2018. Sibanda finished second in the 200m, clocking 22.10, marginally trailing Thabo Molapo of Lions Den Athletics Club, who crossed the line in 22.05. Athletics supporters were excited to see Sibanda back on track after such a lengthy absence. He has not reached his peak yet, as he had to dig deep for the second spot.

Sibanda also started for the senior men’s 4X100m relay team, which also finished second, clocking 41.06. Other team members were Leungo Scotch, Zibane Ngozi and Ditiro Nzamani. A youthful team from Lefika Athletics Club finished first with a time of 40.80. Senior national team coach Dose Mosimanyane said it was good to see Sibanda finishing his race. He said the plan was for the athlete to be able to finish the race, nothing else. “It was his first race since the last time he competed at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Sibanda is fine and he is pain-free.

That is the most important thing. We did not come here to compete for positions. We were trying out what we do at training and you can see that the boy is ready to go. At the training, he is also doing well. We just have to take it easy moving forward,” he said.

Mosimanyane said he was impressed by other national team athletes as they met their target. He

said other athletes such as Amantle Montsho, Galefele Moroko and Christine Botlogetswe would start competing in March.

Another senior team member Tsaone Sebele had a good run dominating the 200m, as she powered to the finish line in 24.91.

Oarabile Tshosa of Lions Den was second in 25.16. Sebele said she planned to gauge where she was after a long break due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “There is still a lot of work to be done because I am not there yet. I planned to run sub 23, but I would be able to do that soon. I just want to continue improving where I lack,” Sebele said. Thabiso Sekgopi, also national team member, was in his element, winning the men’s 200m heat with a time of 21.68.

He was ahead of Karabo Mothibi who managed 21.97.

Sekgopi said he plans to fight for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games berth and also run a Personal Best (PB). BAA vice president Oabona Theetso said they had expected big names to run since they are in camp.

However, Theetso said the coaches were the ones to make the call on the athletes’ preparedness. “We are grateful to those who turned up, the likes of Sebele who has not been running on home soil for a long time.

Today she managed to compete after an injury that kept her off the competition for a long time,” Theetso said.