Isaac Kgosi and his lawyers PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Broadhurst Magistrate's Court has dropped a crucial charge against former spy chief Isaac Kgosi in an ongoing legal battle he is accused of contravening the DIS Act and exposing security agents to the public.

The Court today quashed a charge in which he was accused of taking photographs of security agents.

Kgosi had last year made an application for all his charges to be dropped as he argued that the State had failed to provide him with further particulars to

Banners

prepare for his defence.

He now remains with a lesser charge which he is accused of obstructing the officers from carrying their duties and he is due in court on March 23, 2021.

The state is also expected to provide an amended charge sheet.