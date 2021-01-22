BDP Cadres PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

PALAPYE: Botswana Democratic Party (BPF) Palapye constituency remains steadfast in the wake of recent mass defections of its cadres that are believed to be on the way to the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

Over the past weekend, Moiseraela Goya dropped a bombshell on the ruling party when he tendered his resignation. Goya served BDP for two terms as Member of Parliament for Palapye. His resignation was immediately followed by mass resignations from members of BDP identified as his campaign team in the past elections.

The BDP lost the constituency for the first time since formation. Umbrella for Democratic Change ousted BDP though Oneetse Ramogapi. Reports have always painted a gloomy picture on the relationship between the BDP President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Goya. It was believed that the former legislator was closer to BPF patron Ian Khama, who does not see eye to eye with Masisi. Khama supported Goya ahead of the past elections and openly expressed interest in the latter crossing to BPF then. This relationship supposedly caused some resentments on Goya by the BDP leader. Goya’s move was, however, expected according to Palapye constituency chairperson Gaesi Morake. Morake does not believe the recent migration of their cadres unsettled the BDP. He said they had made great strides in recruitment. BDP was recently joined by an influential Jordan Makhura, who remains their best catch in the constituency. Makhura, a civic leader, joined from UDC. He has been a councillor for Morupule Ward for the past three terms. Bafana Katholo who contested council seat at Mmaphula Central Ward also crossed from the UDC to BDP.

Morake had also registered Thabo Semadi, who was contesting a council seat for Lotsane/Thomadithotse with an Alliance

for Progressives ticket. “We are also doing well on the ground with our campaign to register more members. We are still very strong in the constituency,” Morake said.

He acknowledged that they lost members but said the writing was on the wall. He said the defection was also propaganda meant to tarnish the image of his party. “We are not surprised. It has been clear that they were not with us, and it was just a matter of time for our comrades to formalize their defection.” “Most of them have been attending the BPF meetings in the constituency and had never shown up for our meetings.

They had not been active in our programs since the general elections. They were only formalizing their move,” the chairperson said. Morake further said most of the defected comrades were in the party structures.

He said others did not even have the memberships. “These people were the whole campaign team for Goya. We appreciate their time and Goya’s time with us, and we appreciate that he (Goya) resigned humbly.” Morake also said they would set aside the issue of replacing Goya, for now, to focus on recruitment. “We will consider the names when the elections edges close. We must recruit constituents for now. Bringing in names for the MP might disturb our recruitment drive, and we wish to avoid that.” About 10 members of the BDP tendered their resignation over the past weekend immediately after Goya resigned from the BDP.