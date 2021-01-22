Danielle Swagger

Réunion Island based Motswana female rapper, Danielle Swagger has dropped a music video for the song La vie est belle taken from her upcoming solo album.

The title “La vie est belle” means “life is beautiful ” in French, and serves a different taste from her usual robust raps. The track was produced by Stanrecords and visuals delivered by Color Island Productions based in Reunion Island. In the track Danielle Swagger, describes the environment she lives in and how the scenery is breathtaking. In French there is a saying “la plus belle vie c’est simple” meaning the most beautiful things in life are simple.

The song combines lifestyle, character, friendship, elevation, getting money, respect and a little attitude to conclude the mission and lifestyle of the artist. Tommy’s Diner in Saint Marie, La réunion is the location of where the shooting of the music video took place. The scenery of the music video directed by Christophe

Durand, is placed in a 60’s style where many images of American icons; Marylin Manroe, James Deen, Malon Bando just to name a few can be seen in the background, with designs from PouPou Pidou, The 60’s were a decade of change for women therefore merging the idea of the song with the artists outfits which were inspired by the Booty bap look, designed by Poupou pidou, others by Lycée Ambroise Vollard while Beauté Institut and Véronique Roset (Make Up Artist) helped bring everything to life as sponsors.

These brilliant works are the first of its kind for a female rapper coming from Botswana. Danielle Swagger urged her fans to strongly rally behind her, as she approaches the release of her first solo album titled “Are You Ready?”