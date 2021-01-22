 
Mareledi tackles uncertain music industry

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, January 22, 2021
Mareledi Koolebile
After releasing her single dubbed Pilara upcoming Jazz artiste Mareledi Koolebile has revealed that limited resources have hindered her growth.

Koolebile told Arts & Culture that she could not promote her songs the way she wanted and as a result the song Pilara didn’t do well in the market. The song is about a mother whose role is more of a pillar of her family and Koolebile’s mother inspired it. The single features Zolasko who is also her producer. For a vocalist who would love to have a breakthrough in the music industry, Koolebile further said music to her is an epitome of simplicity and yet emits radiance. Koolebile comes from Mahalapye village and holds a Bachelor Honours Degree in Health Information Management from Botho University.

This young and talented

Afro-Jazz singer believes every person has been entrusted with a gift and says hers lies in the path of music. "Music is in me, I believe it’s a part of me. My actual journey in the music industry started in 2015 when I visited one of the studios at DNX under Doubling Production where I went to free style. That was when I realised that I wanted to give it a shot in the industry," she said.

This multi-talented songstress is also a composer. She further pointed out that she was currently working alongside Mass Bakwena who featured her in two songs namely Corona and Gender Based Violence.

Lifestyle

