After releasing her single dubbed Pilara upcoming Jazz artiste Mareledi Koolebile has revealed that limited resources have hindered her growth.
Koolebile told Arts & Culture that she could not promote her songs the way she wanted and as a result the song Pilara didn’t do well in the market. The song is about a mother whose role is more of a pillar of her family and Koolebile’s mother inspired it. The single features Zolasko who is also her producer. For a vocalist who would love to have a breakthrough in the music industry, Koolebile further said music to her is an epitome of simplicity and yet emits radiance. Koolebile comes from Mahalapye village and holds a Bachelor Honours Degree in Health Information Management from Botho University.
This young and talented
This multi-talented songstress is also a composer. She further pointed out that she was currently working alongside Mass Bakwena who featured her in two songs namely Corona and Gender Based Violence.